Helena Jersey Mike's supports local Special Olympics athletes

HELENA — Each year, national sub sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s picks a cause to support with its Month of Giving. In 2025, Jersey Mike’s raised $30 million nationwide for Special Olympics — and that success led them to pick the same cause in 2026, too.

Cody Kuhlman is a Tri-County Wolves athlete and a star employee at the Helena Jersey Mike’s.

“Hopefully, people come to Jersey Mike’s and donate to Special Olympics,” Kuhlman told MTN on Jersey Mike’s National Day of Giving. “I like working with the co-workers at Jersey Mike’s. And they sponsor the Special Olympics.”

On National Day of Giving, Kuhlman signed his autograph on the bags for each sub sold that day. Jersey Mike’s donated 100% of sales from every sub sold March 25 to Special Olympics.

“Our line has been out the door all day,” Helena Jersey Mike’s general manager Javier Ayala said. “The community here in Helena has always been so giving. And people that don’t know about the event that are coming in are giving even more when they hear about it.

“We have a bunch of people that are getting advertisements for it and coming in. So, word of mouth and all of the advertising — it’s a pretty busy day. And we love it.”

And with Special Olympics-standout Kuhlman being a fixture at the Helena location, the Day of Giving and the cause it supports carry extra meaning at the store.

“He’s a gold medalist that works with us,” Ayala said of Kuhlman, “and then he also whips up all of our bread counts every single night. So, in a sandwich shop, having someone that does bread so well is a big deal. So, having that guy working with us has just been absolutely awesome.”

Kuhlman said his employer and co-workers “do a wonderful job in the Special Olympics.”