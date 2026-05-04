GLASGOW— What started as a simple ask at Glasgow High School has grown into one of the most active Unified Partner programs in Montana.

A few years ago, then-teacher Rod Karst encouraged students to show up — volunteering with Special Olympics athletes through events like the Polar Plunge and service projects with Milk River Inc.

WATCH: Glasgow Unified Partners lead inclusion efforts in Northeast Montana

Glasgow High students lead the way in growing Special Olympics Unified program

Today, those students are doing much more than showing up. They are leading.

Through the school’s Unified Partner program, Glasgow students help organize and run events for Special Olympics athletes across northeast Montana.

From track meets and bowling tournaments to the Law Enforcement Torch Run and youth outreach events, the students handle much of the work themselves.

“Basically, we just help our Special Olympics team from Glasgow with all of their events,” Glasgow senior Kimber Delaney said. “We pretty much run the track meets by ourselves.”

Students help with everything from timing races and handing out medals to serving meals and promoting participation in the community.

“We help with the Special Olympic people, we host track meets, bowl with them and try to raise as much money as we possibly can,” junior Halle Hunter added.

The program has grown steadily in recent years, fueled by student interest and a strong sense of community support.

Karst said it didn’t take long for students to take ownership.

“We just put the opportunity out there, and they’re really good about volunteering and doing stuff,” Karst said.

In many cases, he said, the students now run events on their own.

“They just take over. They run everything and handle the awards. They just do whatever,” Karst said.

The program includes monthly meetings where students work with team leadership to plan events and find new ways to promote inclusion. They also host the “Little Feet Meet,” introducing younger students to Special Olympics and encouraging early involvement.

For students, the experience goes beyond volunteering. It is about relationships.

“They’re a huge part of our community. They’re always showing up to every sporting event… I like to watch them succeed,” Hunter said.

In a town like Glasgow, those relationships are personal. Students say they know many of the athletes by name and see them regularly at games and community events.

“They’re all just so happy to be there, we just make their day every time we come out and do anything with them,” sophomore Cash Stulc said.

Karst said the program reflects the culture of the school and the community.

“We’ve got the best kids in the town. They’re so supportive,” he said.

What began as a small group of volunteers has turned into a student-driven effort to expand opportunity and inclusion across the region — and a model for what Unified programs can become.

