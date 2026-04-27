GLASGOW — Glasgow is often described as the “middle of nowhere,” but for Special Olympics Montana athlete Tiffany Granholm it’s the center of everything.

For nearly two decades, Granholm has been a steady presence in Glasgow — competing, working and growing alongside a community that has come to know her well.

VIDEO: Tiffany Granholm to represent Glasgow at Special Olympics USA Games

From Glasgow to the national stage: Tiffany Granholm set for USA Games

Now, that journey is taking her to the national stage. Granholm is set to represent Team Montana at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota, where she will compete in athletics — including the shot put, 100-meter run and running long jump.

“I’m really excited,” Granholm said. “Just getting to meet new people.”

Her path to this moment has been built on consistency.

Granholm first joined Special Olympics in 2007 and has competed in a wide range of sports, from athletics to bowling, bocce and basketball. Off the field, she keeps just as busy by working at Milk River Inc., where she handles laundry, cleaning and recycling, and also spending time at a local daycare caring for children.

“I don’t really have any days off ever,” she said.

Granholm moved to Glasgow in 2015 in search of a fresh start — a decision she said helped shape who she is today.

“It changed me a lot, from how I was back then to how I am now,” she said. “My behavior is a lot better than it was. I’m not as irritable as I used to be.”

Her near-permanent smile is proof.

She credits Special Olympics with playing a key role in that growth, giving her opportunities to compete, stay active and build connections.

Her coach, OJ Taylor, has watched that development firsthand.

“She’s strong. She’s athletic, competitive,” Taylor said. “Very energetic. That’s a good word.”

Taylor said the impact of Special Olympics goes beyond competition.

“I think making friends, that’s a huge one,” Taylor said. “It’s a big social event for these guys, and it’s great.”

In Glasgow, that sense of connection extends across the community.

Students in the high school’s Unified program regularly volunteer with Special Olympics athletes — helping run events, organize fundraisers and build relationships that go far beyond the playing field.

“Tiffany is energetic,” Glasgow junior Hallie Hunter said. “She wants everyone to get involved.”

Others described her as a supportive teammate who is always encouraging those around her.

That combination of competitiveness and positivity is part of what makes Granholm a strong representative for both Glasgow and Montana as she prepares for the USA Games.

“Just doing my best and showing out Montana as much as I can,” she said.

And if she returns home with medals?

“Show them off,” she said with a smile. “I don’t think I’ll stop talking about them.”

But the results are secondary. For Tiffany, her trip to the USA games is about the journey — one that started in a small town and is now headed to a much bigger stage.

