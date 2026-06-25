MINNEAPOLIS — It was a day Joe Gibson will never forget.

The Butte athlete made Special Olympics USA Games history Thursday, breaking a 12-year old record of 29.3 meters in the mini-javelin with a throw of 33.96 meters. He also captured a gold medal in the 50-meter dash on Wednesday, capping one of Montana's biggest performances at the 2026 Games.

Gibson said he wasn't thinking about records when he stepped into the throwing area.

WATCH: Joe Gibson caps off big week with USA record

Butte's Joe Gibson breaks Special Olympics USA Games mini-javelin record, wins gold

"I wasn't really focusing on it," he said. "I was just throwing my game. If it happened, it happened. But I was happy to get it."

His performance even caught the attention of ESPN, which interviewed him in the field following his record-breaking throw.

But when asked afterward what he was most proud of, Gibson's answer had little to do with medals.

"My family," he said before pausing to gather himself. "My family has always been there for me. They are my rock. They follow me all over the place from when I was a little kid ... and I appreciate my whole family."

His parents Neil and Nancy have been there every step of the way, following Joe's Special Olympics journey for more than two decades.

"Joe is just doing so good," his mother Nancy said. "We are just so excited for him because he's so excited."

His father said Joe's outlook on competition has always been simple.

"I think everybody is doing their best. At the end of the day, that's all that matters — doing the best you can do in whatever you're trying," he said.

For Gibson, the accomplishments in Minneapolis are about more than adding medals to his collection.

He hopes his performance inspires others to believe in themselves.

"I like to set marks for people that don't think they can do it," Gibson said. "I think everybody belongs here. Don't ever let anybody put you down."

