Bozeman dance instructor brings joy, energy to Special Olympics workout classes

BOZEMAN — The Health Department for Special Olympics of Montana holds virtual dance classes each winter for its athletes across the state, and the instructor is based in Bozeman — giving her time and bringing a smile to the participants.

Kira Hills has a background in dancing and now gets to use it to give back to her community.

"I’ve been a dancer my whole life, I grew up as a competitive dancer in Colorado, so it’s always been a big part of my life, and then in college I started teaching dance classes, barre classes, fitness classes," Hills said. "So, that kind of introduced me to teaching."

Originally, Hills got involved with Eagle Mount, a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities take part in recreational activities. The organization led her to also be involved with SOMT.

"One of the parents connected me to the Special Olympics team, and it just sounded super fun, and I was excited to do it," Hills explained. "And it’s similar to what I’ve done teaching fitness classes — leading, follow along, cardio, kind of, dance."

It’s rewarding for Hills to use something she’s so passionate about to connect with the athletes.

"It’s obviously great to continue dancing and to share that with people," Hills said. "I really love teaching whether it’s fitness classes or I also taught at a studio here, or through these programs. It’s fun to share that love and be able to get people active and moving around in a fun way."

Beyond dance, Hills thinks the organization is great in making sure athletes are involved in all different types of activities as well.

“It’s cool that they have all these opportunities, like so many different activities connecting people all across the state,” she said.

The classes will be picking up again later this spring.

