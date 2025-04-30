Athletes show out at Five Valley Area Games for Special Olympics in Missoula

MISSOULA — The Five Valley Area Spring Games for Special Olympics got underway Tuesday and Wednesday in Missoula at Big Sky High School.

Hundreds of athletes from around western Montana were there to compete with plenty of fans in attendance, as well.

From softball tossing to track and field events to more, plenty of fun was had as the athletes got to showcase their skills and pick up some ribbons in the process.

Teams from the Flathead, Bitterroot and more were in attendance to compete at one of the biggest events of the year. Many athletes will go on to compete at the State Games in Billings May 14-16, as well, after these events concluded.

Most importantly, many of the people competing were just happy that the weather was nice and that they got to reunite with their friends at one of their favorite events of the year.

