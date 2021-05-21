Whitefish High School seniors preparing for next step at military academies

WHITEFISH — There are so many Montana kids who are getting ready to go to college, which is already a big jump, but Whitefish High School student-athletes Cameron Kahle and Camren Ross are taking even bigger leaps as they head off to military academies.

“I'm really excited. I got to go see a tournament this spring to watch the level of competition that those guys bring, it is impressive and it excites me for the hard work that I've put in and what it is going to take to get to that next level and compete with the best so very rigorous process,” said Kahle.

Kahle, the two-time defending Class A state golf champion for the Bulldogs, will be continuing his golf career at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“It’s a very rigorous process," Whitefish athletic director Aric Harris said. "It's tough to even think about going to one of those schools and the number of essays and community service and being involved in your community -- not only the academic rigor but extracurricular activities.”

While Camren Ross, who suited up for Whitefish in football and wrestling, won't be continuing playing sports at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, he knows wearing this uniform is the most important one he’s ever worn.

“One of the major differences between just representing your school or your city and representing the entire country is that there are a lot more people involved and there are a lot more people watching," Ross said. "Because when you have the American flag and you're wearing it, everybody is looking at you and they're looking at the country as a whole rather than your small town or your school itself."

Harris said if anyone had the capabilities to perform at this level, it’s these two.

“Both Cameron Kahle and Camren Ross' dads coached for us, and coach (Chad) Ross is still the head football coach and Coach (Bill) Kahl just recently resigned," Harris said. "Just a great support system and I know this is something that both of these young men can handle."

When Kahle was asked how Whitefish prepared him, he didn’t hesitate to answer.

“The coaching staff, the support from the community, the club. Everyone has been behind me 100 percent and to have that support, no matter what, is comforting so I think that there is no other place I would have rather prepared to go perform than here,” Kahle said.