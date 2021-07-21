Watch
More Sports

Actions

Whitefish declares July 23 Nicole Heavirland Day after rugby Olympian

items.[0].image.alt
Alexa Belcastro
Nicole Heavirland
Nicole Heavirland qualifies for the 2021 Olympics
Posted at 8:23 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 22:26:48-04

WHITEFISH — Whitefish deputy mayor Frank Sweeney honored local rugby Olympian Nicole Heavirland by officially naming July 23 Nicole Heavirland Day.

Sweeney said the day is to encourage all citizens and businesses to follow Heavirland’s example of healthy living, work ethic and dedication.

Before she left for Tokyo, Heavirland told MTN Sports that what she’s most proud of is representing her hometown.

"There is not a lot of people in Whitefish, Montana, so to represent the United States is a huge achievement and I'm just super stoked to represent Whitefish," she said.

Sweeney said Heavirland is a strong proponent of promoting local business and she has partnered up with multiple local business in Whitefish.

Heavirland told MTN that she believes growing up in Whitefish has influenced her career in more way than one.

"Thankfully, like my dad knew the wrestling coach, my dad knew the football coach, so I was able to join as a girl and I don't think that's as relevant in other places and I think that has really helped my rugby career," Heavirland said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app