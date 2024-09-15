Washington Commanders to memorialize Walter 'Blackie' Wetzel at Sunday game vs. Giants

BILLINGS — In what is the first public step in the warming relationship between the Washington Commanders and the Wetzel family of Montana, the late Walter "Blackie" Wetzel will be commemorated by the NFL franchise Sunday as part of its game against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C.

The Commanders will unveil a memorial to Wetzel, a member of the Blackfeet tribe who designed a now-iconic warrior logo for use for the Washington franchise — then known as the Redskins — in the early 1970s.

Associated Press In this Aug. 7, 2014, file photo, the Washington Redskins logo is seen on the field before the team's NFL football preseason game against the New England Patriots in Landover, Md.

The logo, which later became the subject of controversy, was discontinued prior to the 2020 season, and the franchise rebranded as the Commanders two years later. The Walter 'Blackie' Wetzel Memorial is the latest development in the Wetzels' mission for a solution in the ongoing saga surrounding the logo.

The Commanders and the Wetzel family released a joint statement to MTN Sports late Saturday. It reads:

"The Washington Commanders and the Wetzel family are proud to unveil the Walter 'Blackie' Wetzel Memorial at Northwest Stadium. In 1971, Blackie created an iconic logo worn by Super Bowl-winning teams and fans across the globe. Now a half-century later, his story and contributions are memorialized forever at the home of the Commanders.

"The Commanders and the Wetzel family look forward to the future and continuing our work together."

Associated Press A Washington Redskins helmet sits on the bench prior to an NFL preseason game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Landover, Md.

The stadium's indoor memorial will consist of a bronze plaque that commemorates Wetzel's contributions in creating the logo for the franchise, and confirms him as its originator. It will also honor Wetzel's commitment to the Native American causes he championed.

The memorial will consist of wallpaper with photos of NFL legends who wore the old logo of the franchise, which captured three Super Bowl victories under the Redskins moniker. Photos of Blackie Wetzel with the prominent political figures with whom he worked on Capitol Hill will be included. Finally, a pedestal with a bronze helmet adorned with Wetzel's Blackfeet warrior logo has also been incorporated.

The memorial will be accessible to the public.

The Wetzel family has long been attempting to regain at least some intellectual rights to the Blackfeet warrior logo, especially in the wake of its controversial retirement in 2020. Don Wetzel, a legendary Cut Bank and University of Montana athlete, Browning coach and co-founder of the Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame, spearheaded the initial effort.

Don Wetzel passed away in 2023, and that effort has fallen on the rest of the family, including Don Wetzel's son Ryan. Blackie Wetzel passed away in 2003.

Ryan Wetzel said this past summer that communication with new Commanders ownership, led by private equity investor Josh Harris, has been more fruitful than it was with previous owner Daniel Snyder.

In fact, Commanders senior adviser Jason Wright (formerly the team's president) and VP of public affairs Kirtan Mehta, as well as NFL executive Brendon Plack, made a two-day visit to Hamilton last week to further open communication with the Wetzel family, and to continue discussions for an acceptable resolution to the logo issue.

During the summer, Ryan Wetzel said there was renewed hope that an agreement can be reached for the logo to be used to further honor his grandfather Blackie as well as the Blackfeet Tribe, and to generate greater attention toward causes important to Native peoples.

The Wetzels are being hosted by the Commanders this weekend in Washington D.C., and will be guests of the team during Sunday's game.

