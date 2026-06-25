Tyler Bilodeau, son of Montana State basketball great Cass Bauer-Bilodeau, selected in NBA Draft

MISSOULA — Tyler Bilodeau, the son of Montana State basketball legend Cass Bauer-Bilodeau, was selected by the Brooklyn Nets in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

Bilodeau, who was born in Billings and played his high school basketball in Kennewick, Wash., is a 6-foot-9 forward from UCLA. He led the Bruins in scoring in 2024-25 and 2025-26 and secured third-team All-Big Ten Conference honors each season. As a senior in 2025-26, he averaged 17.6 points per game and ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage, knocking down 46.4% of his 3-point attempts.

After earning Washington's Gatorade player of the year and Mr. Basketball awards in high school, Bilodeau started his college career at Oregon State and then transferred to UCLA for his final two seasons. For his college career, he averaged 13.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game through 128 collegiate contests. He shot 50.6% overall, 40.0% from 3-point range and 80.7% at the free throw line.

The Nets selected Bilodeau 43rd overall.

"We're all so thrilled for Tyler to get drafted by Brooklyn," UCLA coach Mick Cronin said in a news release. "He is a tremendous young man and a tireless worker who really excelled in our program. He's come a long way since his days at Kamiakin High School, and it's simply a testament to the work ethic that Tyler and his family have embodied. He's a versatile player who really improved his 3-point stroke during his two years (at UCLA). I can't wait to see him take that next step with Brooklyn. All of us at UCLA are so proud of him."

Bilodeau's brother Jacob will be a redshirt senior at Rocky Mountain College in 2026-27. Last year, Jacob Bilodeau started 13 games for the Battlin' Bears and averaged 7.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Cass Bauer-Bilodeau hails from tiny Hysham, where she was a two-time all-state player before becoming one of the greatest players in Montana State women's basketball history. With the Bobcats, she thrice earned all-conference honors and was the Big Sky MVP in 1992-93. She finished her MSU career with 1,419 points and 738 rebounds.

Bauer-Bilodeau, who played four years in the WNBA, was inducted into the Montana High School Association Athletes' Hall of Fame in 2003, the Montana State Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame in 2025.