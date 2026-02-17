Healthy Jacob Bilodeau could be x-factor for surging Rocky men

BILLINGS — Though his hometown is listed as Kennewick, Wash., Rocky Mountain College junior forward Jacob Bilodeau was quite familiar with the Billings area before joining the Battlin’ Bears men’s basketball team.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Healthy Jacob Bilodeau could be X-Factor for Rocky men

“I was actually born in Billings, Montana. My mom grew up here in a little, tiny town east of here called Hysham," Bilodeau said. "We still have family over here in Billings. I talked to them a lot and they come and support me at the games. They feed me every once in a while, so it's really nice."

The son of Hysham legend Cass Bauer, who went on the star at Montana State and eventually play the WNBA, Bilodeau is just one half of a set of twins with that strong family lineage. Jacob’s brother Tyler currently plays at UCLA, where he’s averaging nearly 18 points and six rebounds per game.

"Growing up with a twin brother is the best. It's like a built-in best friend," Bilodeau said. "Growing up we would play together, play basketball, do everything together. We had the same best friends, so we were really close all throughout our childhood.

"I think he does everything a little bit better than me. He's 6-9, he's more athletic. He can shoot. He acn shoot really well, too. Probably a better shooter than me, too. He can do it all."

Don’t let Jacob Bilodeau sell himself short. After battling through an early season injury, he’s come on strong notching four consecutive games in double figures, including a career-high 25 on Saturday against Providence which garnered him the Frontier’s offensive player of the week award while helping Rocky win its 13th straight game.

“I think the biggest thing with Bilodeau, the stuff he's really good at people maybe don't see," first-year Rocky coach Danny Neville said. "He's a great leader. He's a great locker room guy. He's always talking and communicating. He's a team-first guy."

"I think it gave me a lot of character development and helped me see what I'm missing and helped me be thankful for the opportunity that I have," Bilodeau said.

A healthy Bilodeau roaming the paint and stretching the floor could be the x-factor the No. 11-ranked ranked Rocky men need with the postseason right around the corner.

