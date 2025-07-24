Troy Andersen begins Atlanta Falcons training camp on PUP list, but 'is on track'

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons placed linebacker Troy Andersen on the Physically Unable to Perform List for the start of training camp, the team announced Thursday.

Andersen, a 2022 second-round draft pick of the Falcons, missed 10 games last season due to a knee injury. However, Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris shared a positive outlook on Andersen's prognosis.

"He is on track," Morris stated in an article posted to the Falcons website. "He's doing really well. He's in great spirits and he looks amazing."

If Andersen is activated off the PUP list during training camp he will be eligible to play immediately for the 2025 season. If he's still on the list by the Aug. 30 deadline, he must miss the first four games.

The Falcons conducted their first practice of training camp on Thursday.

Andersen's breakout NFL performance came during a Week-4 win over the New Orleans Saints last season. During that game, Andersen had 17 total tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown as part of a 26-24 victory. He was named NFC defensive player of the week.

But it was in that game in which Andersen injured his knee. He missed the next five games, was reactivated in Week 10, then missed five of the next seven contests, including the final four games of the season.

The 2025 season will be Andersen's fourth in the NFL. He has so far appeared in 26 games, making 11 starts. He has made 135 total tackles.

A graduate of Beaverhead County High School in Dillon, Andersen starred at Montana State from 2017-21, playing linebacker, quarterback and running back. He was the 58th overall selection in the 2022 draft.

