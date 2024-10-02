Montana State product Troy Andersen garners NFC defensive player of the week nod

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Former Montana State star and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen was named NFC defensive player of the week by the NFL on Wednesday.

Andersen made 16 tackles (nine solo, one for loss) and returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown in the Falcons' 26-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

It was a career-high tackles total for Anderson, and his interception return marked the first touchdown of his NFL career.

Andersen later injured his knee during a special teams play in the fourth quarter and did not return. The Falcons announced Wednesday that Andersen will not play in Thursday's game against Tampa Bay.

Andersen, a graduate of Beaverhead High School in Dillon, starred at Montana State at linebacker, quarterback and running back from 2017-21. He was a second-round draft pick of the Falcons in 2022, and is in his third NFL season.

