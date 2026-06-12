Thousands set to lace up running shoes for 52nd Governor's Cup in Helena

HELENA — Thousands of people will lace up their running shoes Saturday for the 52nd Governor’s Cup road races.

The more than 2,000 runners get to pick between four race distances, ranging from 1 mile all the way up to a half marathon — or 13.1 miles. Click here to watch MTN Sports’ Jonny Walker tackle that half marathon course last year.

Another two thousand children are set to run in Friday evening’s kids marathon, bringing this year’s total Governor’s Cup participation over 4,000.

MTN Sports spoke with race director Bryan Haines about the strong numbers.

“We have runners coming in from more than 30 states and 36 Montana counties,” Haines said. “So, yeah, it’s obviously a Helena event. But, it’s also a statewide and nationwide event, as well.”

Haines and several race participants said the Governor’s Cup is a fun tradition that keeps them coming back year after year.

“I just love the atmosphere of a race,” former Governor’s Cup marathon champion Alison Fitzsimmons said. “ And, no matter what distance someone is running, just that sense of accomplishment and excitement. And everyone that’s there cheering for them is excited. The Governor’s Cup is part of the Helena community — and then gives back to the community.”

Sign-ups for Saturday’s races remain open Friday through 6 p.m. in person at the DoubleTree by Hilton Helena Downtown and through 7:30 p.m. online.

