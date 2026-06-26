Things to know, plan for ahead of 2026 Missoula Marathon weekend

MISSOULA — Marathon weekend is here. It's one of the biggest and busiest weekends in Missoula, so here are some things you should know when planning for, or around, the festivities in town.

It all starts Friday with the runners expo going from 4-8 p.m., and the free beer run beginning at 6.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

Things to know and plan for ahead of 2026 Missoula Marathon weekend

Saturday will be the Tony Banovich 5K at 8 a.m. followed by the kid's run at 10. The runner's expo goes from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., as well.

"I would encourage, even if you're not running, just pop by our expo. There's a lot happening," Missoula Marathon race director Trisha Drobeck said. "There's going to be food trucks down here where we've got, you know, 45, 50 vendors that are down here and they're not all running related.

"They're kind of community oriented. And I think you can just come and have a good time, be inspired. There's a lot happening and I think it's just a great community event and we're kind of taking over downtown."

As for Sunday itself, for those running the full marathon, that'll begin in Frenchtown at TrailWest Bank with the start time at 6 a.m. For those doing the half marathon, that starts at the Peak by Blue Mountain at 7.

For a look at the map and route of the event, see the online event guide.

Logistically, plan for parking and for the route if you're attending the event or not, and the marathon's website contains the road closures and spectator points.

"We're closing out two decades, if you can believe it, of the Missoula Marathon. And I'm super excited," Drobeck said. "We're all kind of weather stalking right now and hoping that the forecast improves. But if it doesn't, you know what? A little rain isn't going to slow anybody down. And I think the vibes are still going to be on point all weekend."

Volunteers are still accepted up until the day before the race, and spots for the half marathon, kid's race and 5K are still available for those last-minute signees.

And of course, watch the weather, with rain and cooler temperatures for late June expected.

From Frenchtown to the Peak to downtown Missoula, where the finish line awaits, this special weekend brings in thousands of people to the Garden City for competition and community.

So know before you go, be prepared, and most importantly, enjoy the moment.

