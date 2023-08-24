Vegas Golden Knights, fresh off winning Stanley Cup, bring annual bus tour through Bozeman

BOZEMAN — The Vegas Golden Knights' annual bus tour through the Rocky Mountain region stopped in Bozeman on Wednesday and Thursday.

The organization is still celebrating winning its first Stanley Cup, which it achieved in just its sixth year of existence.

The trip through Bozeman this year was unqiue because starting this upcoming season, fans in the Treasure State will be able to watch the Golden Knights on the Montana Television Network. Scripps Sports is the new broadcast partner of the team.

On Wednesday, the Bozeman leg of their trip started at the Rocking R Bar. There was a Q&A with the members of the broadcast team, Gary Lawless and Dan D’Uva.

Lawless is the VGK Insider, and D'Uva is the radio play-by-play announcer.

“I will just say how awesome it is to be in Bozeman, to visit Montana," D'Uva said. "When we’re at T Mobile Arena in Vegas or when the Knights are on the road, we’re tied up so often in the broadcast booth, you get on a bus, you get on a plane, and off to the next city, so to come to a place that really supports the Golden Knights is just such a thrill for Gary Lawless and the rest of us to get to meet the fans, who support the Golden Knights, here in Bozeman. It’s really special for us.”

The organization is thrilled to be able to celebrate the Stanley Cup with its fans in Montana.

“It’s been a magical ride, but nothing beats winning a Stanley Cup," Lawless said. "The whole city was ready for it that day. The team came through. Fantastic game — (a) 9-3 victory. Hat Trick from Mark Stone. I’ll never forget it.”

Thursday morning they hosted a clinic at Gallatin Ice for local youth. The Knights' presence in Montana is key to growing the sport in the Treasure State. Team owner Bill Foley also owns several properties in Montana.

“We’ve been coming to Montana on all of our road trips since year one," Lawless said. "It’s kind of the second state of the Golden Knights in many ways, and the growth of the game. We want it to grow for boys and girls, for adults, men and women, sledge hockey as well. Hockey is for everyone. It’s for everyone in Montana.”

One of the hardest thing to do in sports is repeat as champions, but with the return of so many key pieces, there’s a chance the Knights could do it again.

“The Knights can sign Adin Hill, can sign Ivan Barbashev, and keep the rest of the team in place as younger players move up," D'Uva explained the importance to bring back these players with the cap space the Knights are given. "So there’s every reason to believe that the Golden Knights can once again challenge for conference, division, and maybe even league supremacy.”

The next and final stop for this bus tour is Ogden, Utah, which takes place Aug. 26.

