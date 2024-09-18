LAS VEGAS — Helena native Sean O'Malley, the Ultimate Fighting Championship's bantamweight title-holder, will defend his championship Saturday at UFC 306 at Sphere against contender Merab Dvalishvili.

O'Malley, who defeated Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 last August in Boston to win the belt, will be making the second title defense of his career. He beat Marlon Vera at UFC 299 back in March in Miami to defend his title.

MTN Sports was in Las Vegas all week leading up to O'Malley's fight with Dvalishvili.

Watch "Sean O'Malley: Path to UFC 306" in the video above to get ready for O'Malley's title defense.