Helena's Sean O'Malley adds more history to UFC career with White House fight

GREAT FALLS — Sean O'Malley has fought in some of the biggest, most unique venues in combat sports.

From headlining the first ever live sporting event at Sphere in Las Vegas, to fighting in Abu Dhabi, Miami and Boston — the Helena native has built a career around performing on the sport's biggest stages.

This weekend, he'll add another unique venue to that list.

WATCH: O'Malley set to fight on historic White House card

Sean O'Malley adds another historic stage to UFC career with White House fight

O'Malley is set to compete on Sunday's historic Freedom 250 White House card, an event on the South Lawn that is drawing attention far beyond the MMA world.

"It's insane," O'Malley said during fight week. "I enjoy going to these different places — Boston, Miami, Abu Dhabi, Vegas. Fighting in different places is fun. Now we're fighting at the White House on the lawn. It's insane. It's hard to wrap your head around."

While O'Malley has remained focused on the fight itself, his father, Dan O'Malley, is among the family members making the trip to Washington to witness another milestone in Sean's career.

Dan said every time he thinks his son has reached the pinnacle of the sport, another opportunity comes along.

"I didn't think we were going to match Abu Dhabi. I didn't think we were going to match the Sphere. I didn't think we were going to match Boston (TD) Garden," Dan said. "Then he called and told me the White House. The only thing I could think of was, what's next? The moon?"

Fight week has already produced one memorable moment for the O'Malley family.

Dan worked through U.S. Sen. Steve Daines' office to get one of his custom "Suga" hats delivered to President Donald Trump, who signed it ahead of the event.

"Trump autographed it," Dan said. "It was crazy. I hear Trump's reaction to the hat — he had a giggle comparing ’Suga’ to ‘Maga'. It was pretty funny."

As attention surrounding the event continues to build, O'Malley said the week has felt surprisingly normal despite the unique setting.

"Not yet. It hasn't quite felt different," O'Malley said. "It just feels like another fight week so far."

Still, he understands the significance of the event and the audience it could attract.

"That's what's so massive about this White House card," O'Malley said. "There's going to be people that don't even know who any of us are. They're going to watch it because everyone's watching it."

For Dan, the historic setting is simply the latest chapter in a journey that continues to surprise him.

"He does not cease to amaze me," Dan said.

O'Malley is scheduled to fight Aiemann Zahabi on the main card of UFC Freedome 250, which begins at 6 p.m. on Paramount+

