Helena's Sean O’Malley falls to Merab Dvalishvili again, taps out in UFC 316 title rematch

GREAT FALLS — Helena native Sean O’Malley (18-3) came up empty in his quest to reclaim the UFC bantamweight championship Saturday, losing by submission to Merab Dvalishvili (20-5) via guillotine choke in the third round of the main event at UFC 316 in Newark, N.J.

Dvalishvili previously took the title from O’Malley at UFC 306 in Las Vegas last September by unanimous decision. In the buildup to the rematch, much was made of O’Malley’s new approach — giving up social media, cannabis and even his signature colorful hair.

But no amount of lifestyle changes or training seemed to prepare him for the relentless pace and pressure of Dvalishvili.

The reigning champion secured five of 12 takedown attempts and landed 135 strikes to overwhelm O’Malley in a dominant performance.

O’Malley had his moments. He defended takedowns better than in the first matchup and got back to his feet more quickly. But Dvalishvili showed improvement in both his striking and ground game.

O’Malley opened the first round with a spinning back kick and landed a few body shots, but Dvalishvili kept coming forward. Once he pressed O’Malley against the cage, he landed his first takedown and maintained control until the bell.

The second round was more evenly contested. O’Malley kept Dvalishvili at range with body kicks and avoided being trapped along the fence. He even won the round on one judge’s scorecard.

But the third round was all Dvalishvili. He secured an early takedown, smothered O’Malley, and after a brief escape, took him down again. Eventually, Dvalishvili took O’Malley’s back and locked in a guillotine choke, forcing a quick tap.

“I’m training, I eat healthy. I come from nothing, and now I’m on top of the world. I’m a world champion,” Dvalishvili said in his post-fight interview. “I am grateful to inspire young generations. It doesn’t matter what you have, as long as you know where you're going. Believe in your dreams and follow them. Work for it. Everything is possible.”

O’Malley also addressed fans after the loss, crediting Dvalishvili and showing humility.

“I didn’t feel like it was going to go like that,” O’Malley said. “I feel super, super grateful I get to do this. I have a two-week-old, a 4-year-old, and a perfect wife. I’m excited to get back to them.”

What’s next for O’Malley remains uncertain. With two convincing losses to Dvalishvili, another title shot is unlikely unless the belt changes hands. A move to featherweight remains a possibility, though O’Malley didn’t address his future plans after the fight.

