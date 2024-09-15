Despite O’Malley loss in main event, Noche UFC was a triumph

LAS VEGAS — Merab Dvalishvili was billed as a night mare stylistic matchup for UFC bantamweight champion and Helena native Sean O’Malley entering UFC 306. And turns out that wasn’t hyperbole. Dvalisvili used a relentless pace and a series of smothering takedowns for a convincing unanimous decison over O’Malley on Saturday night at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

O’Malley had a few moments and landed some shots late in the third and fifth rounds, but wasn’t able to connect with the same lightning bolt counter shot that won him the belt against Dvalishvili’s training partner Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 in Boston in August of 2023.

“It’s an MMA fight and I was ready for everything, I was ready for war,” Dvalissvili said. "I see his power, I see his accuracy. Nothing surprised me actually, I make him look normal.”

O’Malley didn’t speak to the media following his loss. But UFC President Dana White said what everyone else was thinking. The champ did not look like the same fighter that has captivated crowds over the past seven years in the UFC.

“He looked flat, he didn’t look sharp, he didn’t look crisp until the last round,” White said. "I think that he’s one of those kids that lives for moments like this. This is what he’s all about, he’s that guy. I don’t know if he just got in there and felt flat. Some nights it just is what it is.”

As for his opponent? Dvalishvili’s fourth win over a former champion adds a new chapter to a storybook career for the immigrant from the Republic of Georgia. He celebrated loudly and enthusiastically after getting his hand raised in the octagon and stopped for photo ops with countrymen in the parking lot following the event.

"I’m glad I did this, make my country proud and happy and inspire young kids,” Dvalishvili said. "It’s only the beginning, I will continue getting better and do same thing for my country.”

And while the main event lacked fireworks, the night itself was a triumph. Noche UFC delivered on its promise as a one of kind sporting event built around the capabilities of a state of the art venue leaving fans in awe, and offering a glimpse at the future of sports entertainment.

“Literally the whole thing was seamless. It was perfect,” White said. "When I kept telling you guys I’m in this thing $17 million, I’m in this thing $20 million. You get it now, right. The production quality in this building tonight was off the charts.”

The future for Sugar Sean is a little unclear right now. Whether he gets a rematch in a title bout or a No. 1 contender fight remains to be seen. But at just 29 years of age, he is entering his prime and will be back soon. He even poked fun at his loss on social media, posting a video wearing a singlet and practicing takedown defense.