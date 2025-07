HELENA — MTN Sports' Jonny Walker teamed up with Helena PGA golf professional Ryan Cutter of Green Meadow Country Club to learn the art of putting.

Watch the video to see how Jonny fared in the third episode of his series, "Out of His League":

Out of His League: Putting with PGA Golf Pro Ryan Cutter

And to see very talented MTN journalist and photographer John Riley give that putting challenge a try, watch this video: