New fitness studio in Bozeman complements its vibrant athletic community

BOZEMAN — A new fitness studio, The Society, has opened in Bozeman. It is the second location, as the first location is in Napa, Calif.

Its owner, Brittany Carducci, explained how her studio aligns with this community.

"We have so much respect for the level of athleticism in this city, and how people are constantly pushing the limits," she said. "So, we want the studio to be a complement to all the things people are doing in all of their outdoor sports."

Carducci and her family moved to Bozeman and took time learning about the community before opening a location in town. They eventually landed on their location: 4650 West Garfield Street, just off North Cottonwood.

"We spent a solid year just embedding ourselves in the community and kind of hearing from people, like, 'What’s missing in Bozeman when it comes to fitness?'" Carudcci said. "And we heard a lot of feedback that this side of town, and kind of moving towards Four Corners, people were like, 'We want more fitness options on this side of town.'"

They offer a variety of classes, including traditional cycling classes, classes that are half cycling/half strength, and strength classes.

They also have a unique addition to the Bozeman location: a recovery room with a sauna and cold plunge.

"My husband has been really big on that world for a long time, just because he loves to sauna, he loves to cold plunge, because he knows the incredible (cardiovascular) benefit and just for our recovery as athletes," Carducci said.

When it comes to The Society’s mission, Carducci has put much thought into what her studio represents.

"We want to always be pushing people," she said. "So, we are a welcoming, warm community. We love everyone that walks in the door. As we always say, ‘Once the door closes, and we’re in class, we mean business.' And as soon as the door opens, you come out, we’re hugging, we’re telling each other we love each other, and we’re that supportive community."

To book a class, click here.