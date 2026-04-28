Spring means a little bit of everything — offseason football drills wrapping up, track heating up, and moments you don’t see every day.

WATCH: Top plays and moments from state basketball

MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays, moments for April 27

Each Monday we compile the top plays from across the state as shot by our MTN Sports team or submitted by viewers. Click on the video above to watch this week's edition of MTN Sports' Gamechangers.

To submit plays for consideration, send an email to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on Facebook, Twitter/X or Instagram.

