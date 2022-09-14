Montana's Marnic Mann suffers KO loss on Dana White's Contender Series

MISSOULA — A Montana native ran into unfortunate luck on one of the biggest MMA stages on Tuesday evening.

Marnic Mann — a Kalispell native who currently lives and trains in Bozeman — was one of the fighters featured on Tuesday's episode of Dana White's Contender Series on ESPN+. Mann, 29, who entered the fight 5-0 as a professional MMA fighter, suffered a knockout loss to Bruna Brasil (8-2) due to a head kick at 4 minutes and 33 seconds into the second round of their women's strawweight (115 pounds) fight.

All the angles of that nasty knockout 🎥 [ #DWCS is LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/jVDuhBkpcP — UFC (@ufc) September 14, 2022

Fighters on Dana White's Contender Series compete for a contract in the UFC, the largest global MMA promotion. Fellow Montanans Sean O'Malley and Hunter Azure are DWCS alums who earned contracts in the UFC after their performances there.

Brasil was awarded a contract for her win over Mann and was one of five fighters on the night to earn a spot on the UFC roster.

For Mann (5-1), it was her first loss in MMA after she compiled a 4-0 mark as an amateur as well. Mann has been a mainstay success with Montana regional promotion Fusion Fight League as well as the Legacy Fighting Alliance prior to her opportunity on DWCS.