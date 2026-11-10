GREAT FALLS — Montana Rush Soccer Club has 500 new soccer balls to give to schools in Great Falls and surrounding communities, hoping to get more students playing during P.E., recess and after-school programs.

According to materials from U.S. Soccer, FIFA provided the balls to celebrate the 2026 Men’s World Cup. Montana Rush is helping get them into local schools.

WATCH: MONTANA RUSH PROVIDING FREE SOCCER BALLS FOR SCHOOLS

Montana Rush offering 500 free soccer balls to Great Falls-area schools

Technical director Jeremiah Kirschman said the club requested 500 based on the area’s population and number of schools. Montana Rush’s board covered the shipping.

Kirschman estimates the new, high-quality balls are worth $35 to $50 apiece. They’re an upgrade from some of the equipment he remembers using as a kid.

“Growing up, we had really old soccer balls where the panels are falling off and some mostly deflated,” he said.

The balls are designated for schools, including P.E. classes, recess activities and after-school programs.

The delivery also includes information about Soccer at Schools, a free national initiative from U.S. Soccer in partnership with Bank of America. The program offers resources for kindergarten through eighth grade, including activity videos, P.E. lesson plans and teacher training.

Educators can create a free account at socceratschools.ussoccer.com to access those resources.

Locally, Montana Rush is looking for teachers and principals interested in receiving balls, and the club can help arrange delivery.

Schools can contact Ryan Hall, Montana Rush communications board member, at communications@montanarushsoccer.com or 406-868-7295 to request free soccer balls.

