Montana contestants to chase gold at 2024 National Finals Rodeo

LAS VEGAS — The 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo begins Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center, and several Montanans and those with Treasure State ties are ready to chase world titles.

Among them are some usual suspects.

Miles City's Haven Meged, who is ranked No. 2 in tie-down roping, is searching for his second world title. Meged won the average championship last year and did so by setting an NFR record with a 10-day average of 7.74 seconds.

He also established an NFR mark with a 6.4-second clocking in the seventh round. Meged won the world title in 2019.

Lisa Lockhart, a Circle-are native, is also back for her 18th career NFR. Lockhart won the average title in barrel racing last year following a winning run of 13.54 seconds on her horse Levee in Round 10.

Lockhart, of Oelrichs, S.D., is ranked No. 6 in the world. She averaged 13.71 at last December's NFR.

Melstone's Sage Newman returns this year ranked No. 8 in saddle bronc, while Columbus' Weston Timberman (No.. 7) and Stevensville's Richmond Champion (No. 15) will compete in bareback riding.

Another NFR staple is Helena's Ty Erickson, who enters this year's event ranked 10th in steer wrestling. Erickson is the 2019 world champion.

Others with Montana ties include steer wrestler Jesse Brown of Baker City, Ore., (No. 6) and bull rider Chase Dougherty of Canby, Ore. (No. 8). Both are former Montana State University cowboys. Dougherty won the average title in bull riding in 2018.

Meanwhile, No. 1-ranked Shelby Boisjoli-Meged of Miles City (the wife of Haven Meged) is back to defend her breakway roping title from last year's NFR.

The 2024 National Finals Rodeo consists of 10 performances beginning Thursday and continuing through Dec. 14 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

