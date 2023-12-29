Haven Meged reflects on record-breaking NFR

The resume of Miles City cowboy Haven Meged continues to grow.

Meged wrapped up his season finishing second in the world in tie-down roping and won the average at the 2023 NFR, doing so in record-breaking fashion.

"I had an unbelievable week, honestly. Drew good calves, my horse worked great. I can't complain, honestly. I got the second best buckle in the PRCA you can get," Meged said. "Obviously, I was fighting for a gold buckle, but he had a huge lead coming in and he roped great all week, so I tried to keep my foot on the gas and do what I could do, and I guess I broke the average record."

It wasn't just the average record that Meged stamped his name to at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, as he also set an arena record in Round 7 with his 6.4-second run.

All that, though, couldn't overcome Riley Webb of Denton, Texas.

"He's a great sport. It doesn't matter if you're in the arena, if he wins or loses, he's a great kid and we're going to see a lot more out of him," Meged said. "He's probably going to break all of the records I just set. He's a heck of a roper and it's pretty cool to see a young guy like that coming up."

Meged banked over $400,000 of winnings this year, so how will he and his bride Shelby spend it?

"Shoot I don't know. We bought a new place, so it's all going there," Meged said.