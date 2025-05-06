'Montana 100' races planned for top sprinters as another highlight of Big Sky State Games opening ceremonies

BILLINGS — The Big Sky State Games is planning to add a new wrinkle to its Opening Ceremonies for its 40th anniversary — the inaugural "Montana 100."

An idea is cut from the same cloth as the popular and longstanding Montana Mile event, the Montana 100 looks to feature a 100-meter dash for both male and female sprinters this year at the Lockwood High School track, where the Opening Ceremonies will be held July 18.

Big Sky State Games executive director Liana Susott said the hope is to attract the fastest 100-meter runners the state has to offer, and the idea has been a long time in the making.

"Over the years people have been asking us, 'Why don't you do a Montana 100?' We've heard it for the last 10 years," Susott said. "We just didn't know what the interest level would be. And so we thought for our 40th anniversary this year we might try it and see how it goes."

Because the high school and college track seasons are still under way, Susott said the BSSG has yet to receive any official commitments to compete in the Montana 100. But certain sprinters have been approached, including at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet in Laurel last week.

"We're in the midst of the process," Susott said. "We don't have any commitments yet for our Montana Mile either because we're right in the midst of track season, and state's going to be coming up at the end of the month.

"We're going to start hitting it hard next week to get invites out."

Susott said entries will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.

This year's Montana Mile will be the continuation of an established tradition for the Opening Ceremonies — it will be the 34th men's race and the 26th for the women.

The Opening Ceremonies this year are being moved to Lockwood High School due to the closure of the dilapidated west grandstand at Daylis Stadium. Unlike Daylis, the track at Lockwood features 10 lanes, which is conducive for a top-10-style sprint event.

The BSSG hopes to make the Montana 100 an every-year event.

"We're going to see how this year goes," Susott said, "and if there's a lot of interest, yeah, it will continue with our Opening Ceremonies."

"I think it will add another dimension to it, and it will draw probably even another crowd of people that are interested in sprints," she added.

The 40th Big Sky State Games will take place in Billings and the surrounding area July 18-20. For information, contact the Big Sky State Games office at 406-254-7426 or info@bigskygames.org.

