Missoula's Tres Tinkle signs pro basketball deal in Italy

MISSOULA — Tres Tinkle has taken his basketball talents overseas.

The Missoula native and Hellgate High graduate recently signed a professional basketball deal with Vanoli Cremona of the Italian Lega Basket Serie A, or LBA, the highest-tier level of professional basketball in Italy.

The club announced Tinkle's signing on Aug. 18.

The two-time Montana Gatorade Player of the Year has played in four games with Vanoli Cremona, which is 1-3 to start the season. Tinkle has started all four games, averaging 13.0 points and 5.8 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game. Tinkle is 15-for-26 from the field and 6-for-16 from deep.

The 6-foot-7 Tinkle, who has played primarily guard and forward throughout his basketball career, is listed as a forward on the roster but is also listed as Vanoli Cremona's starting center in their lineup.

Tinkle's move to Italy marks his first time playing pro basketball overseas. Tinkle played on the Los Angeles Lakers Summer League team earlier in August after he played for the Raptors 905, Toronto's G League affiliate, earlier in 2021.

Tinkle led Hellgate to the Class AA state championship in 2013 and played college basketball at Oregon State for his father, former Montana men's basketball coach player and coach Wayne Tinkle. There, Tres Tinkle became the school's all-time men's program scoring leader with 2,233 career points.