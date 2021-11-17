Missoula Sentinel's Tanner Klumph commits to Minnesota for cross country, track

MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel standout distance runner Tanner Klumph is headed UM.

Minnesota that is.

The senior announced over Twitter on Tuesday evening that he committed to run at the University of Minnesota next year. Klumph confirmed his commitment with MTN Sports and said that he will be running for both the cross country and track and field teams at Minnesota.

Klumph just finished his final year of cross country at Sentinel and was the 2021 State AA individual champion back in October. Klumph won the race with a time of 15:56.21 after taking second as a junior in 2020. Klumph helped lead the Sentinel boys to the team title in 2020 in cross country and a second-place finish in 2021.

Klumph is coming off of a junior track season where he took second in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs as the Sentinel boys won the State AA team title back in May.