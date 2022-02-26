Watch
Missoula native Ashley McElmurry takes 2nd at Big Ten Indoor Championships

Posted at 3:15 PM, Feb 26, 2022
For the second straight year, Ashley McElmurry is bringing home indoor track and field hardware.

The Missoula native and Sentinel High graduate placed second in the women's triple jump at the 2022 Big Ten Indoor Championships on Saturday afternoon in Geneva, Ohio.

McElmurry, a sophomore at Nebraska, recorded a 41-foot, 8 1/2 inch jump (12.71 meters) to take home the silver medal and earn eight points for her team. She finished behind Ohio State's Jaimie Robinson who finished with a jump of 13.02 meters (42-8 3/4).

It's another improvement for McElmurry who took third in 2021 at the indoor championships in the triple jump. On the first day of the meet on Friday, she also placed seventh in the long jump with a mark of 19-10 1/4 (6.05 meters) to earn two more points.

Sidney native Garrison Hughes, who also competes at Nebraska, took sixth in the men's pole vault at 16-8 3/4 (5.10 meters) to earn three points.

The Nebraska men finished in third at the indoor championships while the women finished tied for seventh with Michigan State.

