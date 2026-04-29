Malmstrom hosts 1st Airmen’s Cup soccer tournament in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — What started as pickup soccer games among airmen at Malmstrom Air Force Base has quickly grown into something much bigger.

Over the weekend, Malmstrom’s varsity team, unofficially dubbed Nuke FC, hosted the first Airmen’s Cup at the Siebel Soccer Complex — bringing together military players, college teams and members of the local soccer community for a three-day tournament.

The event marked a milestone for a program that’s only been formally established for about a year.

WATCH: First Airmen's Cup comes to Great Falls

Malmstrom hosts first-ever Airman’s Cup soccer tournament in Great Falls

“We used to play off base, just pickup games,” said Senior Airman Ntanga Ntambwe, one of the team’s organizers. “We decided it would be easier to have a team and compete with other bases around the U.S.”

That idea quickly gained traction.

What began as a small group of players has grown into a much larger network, connecting airmen and civilians through the sport. They’ve played at tournaments in Texas, Florida and Utah.

“I met lots of people,” said Senior Airman Carlos Mendez. “My network grew from like 10 people to like 200 people just through soccer. It started small but it’s been a really fun journey keeping everyone together and seeing it grow.”

The roster — and the tournament — reflect a wide range of backgrounds.

Mendez grew up playing soccer in Mexico, while Ntambwe started playing in Zambia before continuing his career in the United States. That international influence has helped shape both the team and the tournament’s identity.

For Ntambwe, creating the Airmen’s Cup was about more than just competition.

“We didn’t have anything up here,” he said. “We wanted to bring something to Great Falls — for the community and to make it more competitive.”

This year’s inaugural event featured Nuke FC, teams from the University of Providence and local Great Falls squads, with all matches played at Siebel Soccer Complex.

While some teams from other Air Force bases were unable to attend this year, organizers say that remains a key goal moving forward.

“The goal is to make it an annual thing,” Ntambwe said. “Next year, hopefully we can have a larger tournament with eight or 16 teams from all over.”

For Mendez, the tournament carried added meaning.

He said he will be leaving Malmstrom soon, and the Airmen’s Cup provided one more opportunity to play alongside teammates and friends.

“I wanted to have one more tournament with my friends and bring everyone together,” he said. “I hope that it keeps growing."

