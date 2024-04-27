Kalispell's Marnic Mann defeated in UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Kalispell native Marnic Mann lost by unanimous decision to Ketlen Souza of Brazil at a UFC Fight Night event Saturday.

Souza defeated Mann in the three-round women's strawweight bout by landing 93 total strikes, including 80 significant strikes to Mann's 31. Each fighter landed 70% of their total strike attempts.

Mann connected on more total strikes (111) but her significant strike percentage was 40% to that of 69% for Souza. The final decision was 30-27, 30-27, 30-27.

Mann, a 2011 graduate of Glacier High School who trains out of Bozeman, was making her second Ultimate Fighting Championship appearance. She made her promotional debut last September, losing to Josefine Knutsson by unanimous decision. Mann has also previously fought in Dana White's Contender Series.

Mann, 31, now has an overall record of 6-3. Souza, who according to Cageside Press won the Invicta FC flyweight title prior to signing with UFC, improved to 14-4.

Mann is the second woman from Montana to appear in the UFC, following Butte's Ariel Beck.

