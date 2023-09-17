Montana's Marnic Mann loses decision to Josefine Knutsson in UFC debut

LAS VEGAS — Kalispell native Marnic Mann lost in her UFC promotional debut Saturday.

Mann was beaten by Josefine Knutsson by unanimous decision in their catchweight 120-pound bout at the Noche UFC event. Knutsson, from Sweden, was making her UFC debut and prevailed by judges scores of 30-24, 30-25 and 30-27.

According to Cageside Press, Knutsson got the advantage in the first round when she moved into a mount against Mann. In Round 2 Knutsson landed a right-handed strike that stunned Mann, then finished the round striking blows on Mann.

The third round Knutsson had another takedown of Mann, then spent the final minute of the round using elbows to attack Mann, according to Cageside. That clinched the decision for the Swede.

Mann competed on Dana White's Contender Series last year and became the second woman from Montana to fight in the UFC after Butte's Ariel Beck.

