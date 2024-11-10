Kai Stewart successfully defends title at BKFC Montana in Billings

BILLINGS — The First Interstate Arena at MetraPark has been the site of many memorable moments for Great Falls native Kai Stewart.

He claimed a state title as a high school wrestler at Great Falls CMR as a junior in 2018. He lost a heartbreaking final as a senior in 2019. He made his successful Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut in 2021. And on Saturday night, Stewart (7-0 BKFC) made his third title defense and claimed a unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 50-45) over UFC veteran Jimmie Rivera (2-2-1) in front of a raucous crowd in his home state.

“I said after my last high school match and I cried with all my coaches because I lost my last high school match, and I put a chip on my shoulder to do something great in life,” Stewart told MTN Sports after the fight. “Then shortly after, I found combat sports. I wanted to be a four-time wrestling champ, but that didn't happen. (Saturday) I got to walk around the ring with four fingers in the air after four straight world titles. So I got my moment in the Metra.”

Stewart originally won the title at BKFC 44 in Great Falls when he defeated Louie Lopez for the inaugural featherweight title. He followed it up with wins over highly ranked fighters Howard Davis and Bryan Duran. But Rivera represented his toughest and most experienced test to date.

"Jimmy was next level. I mean, we knew we expected a five-round war at the worst. I grew a lot because of Jimmy, but I have a lot to learn,” Stewart said. “I’m only 24 years old. I have a lot to grow. And we're going to still see me exponentially grow as a fighter, as a human, as a man."

There’s not much left to do at featherweight for Stewart who has nearly cleaned out the division. But Stewart trusts that BKFC management will continue to put him in positions to grow as a fighter and launch his profile into the stratosphere.

"I'm going to sit down and have a conversation with (BKFC CEO) Dave Feldman. No. 1 contender Brandon Allen just came off a win of a 1-1 fighter. And my last four fights are top-five guys, so he doesn't move the needle for me at all," Stewart said. "So I'm going to talk to Dave Feldman. He's going to give me the next matchup to grow me as a fighter. And, hats off to him. He's grown BKFC into this powerhouse, and he's going to turn Kai Stewart into a superstar.”

Several other Montanans fought on the card, as well. Full results from BKFC Montana below.

Main card



Kai Stewart def. Jimmie Rivera by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 50-45) – retains BKFC featherweight title

Alfredo Angulo def. Julian Lane by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 49-46)

Carlos Trinidad-Snake def. Zach Juusola by TKO (R3 at 0:56)

Brandon Allen def. Timmy Mason by TKO (R3 at 0:38)

Bryant Acheson def. Scott Roberts by TKO (R1 at 0:48)

Corey Willis def. Brady Meister by TKO (R1 at 1:01)

Dallas Davison def. Christian Torres by TKO (doctor stoppage due to cut, R1 at 2:00)

Louie Lopez def. Roberto Armas by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Prelims

