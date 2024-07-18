Helena's Steed Arena introduces new safety protocol for Bighorns home games

HELENA — Fans of the Helena Bighorns will have to comply with a new security protocol when they attend home games in Steed Arena this season.

According to the arena’s owner, a new clear bag policy will be in place for all Bighorns home games next season. Under the policy, acceptable bags for fans to carry into the arena include:



Clear totes not exceeding 12” x 6” x 12”

Clear plastic bags not exceeding one-gallon in volume

Small clutch bags and wallets no larger than 5.5” x 8.5”

“Honestly, it’s enhancing the fan experience [and] getting people through the door faster,” said Jed Snyder, owner and operator of Steed Arena.

Snyder said the new protocol will increase fan safety, but that wasn’t the biggest factor behind his decision. The clear bag policy will speed up lines at the door with wait times not expected to exceed about seven minutes.

“So, you’re ... going to have three lines here, coming in,” said Snyder while showing MTN Sports how fans will proceed through security under the new protocol. “And you’re just going to have a security guy there just checking your bag, just looking at it. If you got a clear bag, just put it in front of you and just walk on in. Come on in.”

Snyder said 75% of all indoor facilities nationwide have already adopted a same or similar policy to Steed’s new clear bag policy.

“And when you’re packing in 1,800 to 1,900 people every game, and we got to get them in the door, and just increase the experience for them once they’re in,” said Snyder.

And while the clear bag policy may take some getting used to for Helena-area sports fans, Snyder says the reaction has been positive so far.

“It’s been pretty positive,” he said. “People just love the Bighorns, and really at the end of the day we’re a community-based team. We’re all about the community, so anything we can do to ensure it can be a positive experience for them, we’re going to do that.

"People just want to come in and support us. So, if they can get in the door faster, get some food faster, get some beer faster, get to their seats faster, it’s a win no matter what it is.”

Those with further questions about Steed’s clear bag policy can contact the Bighorns sales department via email at sales@helenabighorns.com.