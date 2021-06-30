Helena's Sean O'Malley announces new opponent for UFC 264 card

It didn't take long for Sean O'Malley to find a new opponent.

The Helena native announced on his Twitch stream on Wednesday that he will be facing Kris Moutinho at UFC 264 next Saturday, July 10. Moutinho is a late replacement for O'Malley whose original opponent, Louis Smolka, dropped out of the fight on Tuesday due to a staph infection, according to ESPN.

The fight will be a bantamweight fight and will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

O'Malley, 26, enters the fight coming off of a knockout win over Thomas Almeida back at UFC 260 in March. O'Malley is 13-1 as a professional mixed martial artist and is 5-1 in the UFC.

Moutinho, 28, is 9-4 as a professional MMA fighter and is currently riding a two-fight winning streak. His fight against O'Malley next Saturday will be his UFC debut.

The UFC 264 fight card is headlined by a trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, and is widely expected to be the promotion's top-selling pay-per-view card so far in 2021. The UFC 257 card which was also headlined by McGregor and Poirier reportedly sold 1.6 million pay-per-view buys.