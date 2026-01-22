Helena's Konnor Ralph selected for U.S. Ski team for 2026 Olympic Games

MISSOULA — Helena native Konnor Ralph has been selected for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

The U.S. Ski team announced its athlete nominations for the 2026 Winter Games on Wednesday.

Ralph, 22, will compete in the men's slopestyle and big air. It'll be his first time skiing in the Olympics.

Ralph placed second at the Visa Big Air event in December and then skied to a fourth-place finish at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix in January. Most recently, he finished eighth at the Laax Open.

Ralph won his first big air podium in February 2025 and was later named the most improved skier on the U.S. Freeski team. He's been on the team since 2022.

Whitefish native Jake Sanderson was named to the U.S. Olympic hockey team.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are Feb. 6-22 and will take place at sites across Italy.