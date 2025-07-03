Helena's Brooke Howlett proving herself as one of top gymnasts in Montana

HELENA — Helena’s Brooke Howlett recently proved herself as one of Montana’s top gymnasts, qualifying for and competing on Montana’s state team after a top-eight finish at the state meet.

“It’s definitely time consuming,” Howlett said of gymnastics. “We put a lot into the sport just because there’s a lot of events, and you have to be perfect. So, it takes a lot of time to be perfect. And so, yeah, we’re here pretty much all day.”

So with the pursuit of perfection comes sacrifice. Howlett and her teammates spend four-plus hours four-to-five days per week honing their craft.

“For a gymnast to be successful, they have to be willing to commit the time but also have the passion for gymnastics,” said Howlett's coach at Gym406, Kyra McCarthy.“Because you can show up everyday but it’s the work ethic and self-determination that really gets you the bigger skills, the new levels.”

Passion isn’t just what drives Howlett to devote so much time to gymnastics, but also to persevere through things like shin splints — and even a stress fracture in her lower back.

“And every time she’s had pain, she’s still here,” said McCarthy. “And she still works. And she gets stronger. And that’s huge for all of our level. Because with any sport, you’re going to see pain. You’re going to see discomfort. And to know that you can still come here and be safe, and there’s still training that you can do, is huge.

"So, she’s definitely affected all of the levels on what they’re able to do and how they can still push themselves no matter what.”

Howlett said she sticks with gymnastics because she loves it.

“I’ve been in gymnastics since I was 5, and I have drive,” said Howlett. “And my teammates, again, get me here. Sometimes it’s a little rough in the morning, but it’s super fun. And I’m just trying to reach my goals as much as I can.”

