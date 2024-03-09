Helena Bighorns open postseason with 6-1 home victory over Great Falls

HELENA — The NA3HL playoffs started Friday night at Steed Arena where the Helena Bighorns faced off against the Great Falls Americans in the first game of a best-of-three series.

The Bighorns cruised to an 6-1 victory.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Head Helena Bighorns Hockey Coach Damon Hanson looks on as his team battles their way to another Home Victory in the NA3HL 2024 Playoffs.

Finn Theriault and Ty Moore made it 2-0 early for the Bighorns.

Bighorns goalie Jesse Schindle was all over the ice Friday night, making multiple wild saves against the Americans.

The Bighorns would go up 3-0 as Trey Pareja netted a massive slap shot from 30 feet out.

The Bighorns are hoping to carry the momentum into Saturday's matchup versus the Americans at the Great Falls Ice Plex. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

