Hays Bartruff

Hays Bartruff is a sports reporter and multimedia journalist at KTVH in Helena with the Montana Television Network.

As a father of three all-star daughters — Liliana, Haysleigh and Lively — Hays is constantly running all over town. He has always been a family man, working for nonprofits throughout the Treasure State before coming back to work for E.W. Scripps in 2022.

Born and raised throughout this wonderful nation, Hays quickly realized that sports were his true passion. After moving away from his hometown of Rockville, Maryland, as only a toddler, Hays and his family journeyed to Atlanta, Georgia, where he lived for the next decade. However, that was not the only transfer for him as he briefly lived in Union, Kentucky, prior to moving to Three Forks in 2006.

Hays spent time traveling the world as a young lad before graduating in 2009 at the age of 17. As a member of the basketball and track and field teams and golf and baseball club teams at Three Forks, he started his freshman year at Idaho State University. In college, Hays received academic credits for numerous sports such as snowboarding, rugby, table tennis and flag football. He received his associate of arts degree in Pocatello before surviving the move back to Helena, where he then met his future wife, Autumn. By New Year's Eve of 2014, they had their first child together before re-establishing themselves in Missoula. Hays quickly finished his bachelor's degree in Communicative Studies paired with a minor in Public Relations at the University of Montana.

Hays previously worked at KPAX in Missoula from 2017-19 before moving back to the Capital City. As of March 2023, Hays has enthusiastically taken on the role of sports multimedia journalist in the same town where he plans to raise his children. Hays is eager and loyally devoted to covering Lewis and Clark County and the surrounding areas as well as the unique families that continue to tell the story. Please feel free to reach Hays at hays.bartruff@ktvh.com or X (formerly Twitter).