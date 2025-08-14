Great Falls’ Tommy McMillen ready for UFC shot on Dana White’s Contender Series

GREAT FALLS — After years of grinding in the gym and selling out fight cards in Montana, Tommy McMillen is finally getting his shot to earn a UFC contract. The Great Falls native will make his debut on Dana White’s Contender Series on Sept. 2, facing undefeated Russian featherweight David Mgoyan.

“It was a hard moment going through last year’s Contender Series,” McMillen said. “Separated my AC joint a week out from the fight and having to withdraw from that bout. It’s made me the man I am today, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I’m super happy with the way things have panned out.”

McMillen (8-0), a three time state wrestling champ at Great Falls High, said the UFC stayed in touch after the injury, knowing he had a fan base and a skill set they wanted on the show.

“I fit the check box of everything they’re looking for,” he said. “If they would call me to go fight in the top five or to fight for the belt, I’d go in there knowing I could win.”

He was initially booked to face Bellator veteran Cody Law, but that fight fell through before Mgoyan was announced as his opponent. McMillen didn’t find out officially until he saw it announced on a UFC broadcast.

Mgoyan is no stranger to MMA, he's the cousin of UFC lightweight title contender Arman Tsarukyan who he trains with at American Top Team in Florida.

“They knew I was down to fight anybody,” McMillen said. “I think I’m going to show the world the difference between somebody that thinks they want to be a fighter and somebody that was born to be a fighter. Those Russian guys train in the Dagestan mountains but I’m from the Montana mountains, and I’ve been doing this since I was three years old.”

McMillen has a blueprint to follow. He trains full time with fellow Montanans and UFC mainstays Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch, who see big things on the horizon for their protégé.

“Tommy Gun, the kid is built for fighting,” Welch said in a recent YouTube video. “Haven’t met many people that are literally built for this sport. Mentally, physically, the kid is absolutely built for it. It’s time for him to get in the big show and start making a name for himself and I’m super excited about it.”

O'Malley got his start in the UFC on the Contender Series in 2017 before going to on to become a UFC bantamweight world champion. McMillen moved to Arizona full time to train with O'Malley and Welch shortly afterwards.

Though he moved out of Montana to chase his dreams, McMillen credits his home state for shaping him.

“I love Montana, that’s why everybody been call me Tommy Montana. I have a lot of big plans for the Great Falls community. I’m super excited to punch my ticket as the first athlete from Great Falls, Montana, to make it to the UFC.”

After last year’s setback, McMillen headlined what he calls “the biggest MMA event in Montana history” for Fusion Fight League in Great Falls, just weeks after finishing shoulder rehab.

“We sold that card out. It was awesome to headline it, and I wouldn’t have been able to do that without the love and support from the people in Montana,” he said.

Now living and training out of state, McMillen’s routine is simple in the final weeks before fight night: “Sleep, fuel, train, hang out with my dog,” he said. “I’ve truly dedicated my life to this game. You’re either going to love me or hate me, but either way, you’re going to want to tune in.”

If all goes according to plan Sept. 2, McMillen said he’ll return home to celebrate with the people who helped him reach this point.

“I’m going to come back to Montana, spend a lot of time with family and friends, and get back to all the people that helped me get to where I’m at.”

As for the challenge ahead, McMillen knows he’s representing more than himself.

“There's no American champions. Lately it seems like all these boys overseas are taking over,” he said. “I’m gonna put a stop to that September 2nd.”

Dana White’s Contender Series airs live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.