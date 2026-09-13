Great Falls native Tommy McMillen improves to 12-0 after UFC thriller

GLENDALE, AZ — Great Falls native Tommy McMillen kept his perfect professional record intact Saturday night, surviving the toughest test of his young UFC career.

McMillen defeated fellow unbeaten featherweight Marwan Rahiki by unanimous decision during the Noche UFC main card at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The judges scored the three-round fight 29-28, 29-28 and 29-27.

The back-and-forth battle earned Fight of the Night honors and a $100,000 bonus for both fighters.

He is exactly who he says he is 🤝



Tommy McMillen backed up every word!



[ #NocheUFC is LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/S1a7dJJdfT — UFC (@ufc) September 12, 2026

Rahiki landed some of the fight’s biggest shots and had McMillen in trouble during the second round, rocking him with an uppercut before following with a series of knees. McMillen weathered the attack, recovered and responded with a strong final round.

McMillen scored a knockdown in the third, then pressed the action on the ground while threatening multiple submissions to help secure the decision.

The former Great Falls High wrestler finished with a 128-80 advantage in total strikes and landed 89 significant strikes to Rahiki’s 79. McMillen also converted all five of his takedown attempts and recorded 4:53 of control time.

Both fighters entered the bout undefeated. Rahiki suffered the first loss of his professional career and fell to 9-1.

McMillen improved to 12-0 overall and 3-0 in the UFC. He has now fought three times since making his UFC debut in April, quickly establishing himself as one of the featherweight division’s most entertaining young prospects.

