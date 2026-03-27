Great Falls’ Tommy McMillen set for UFC debut April 4

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls native Tommy McMillen is set to make his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut next weekend at UFC Vegas 115 on April 4. The event will be broadcast on Paramount+.

McMillen (9-0), a three-time state champion wrestler at Great Falls High, is scheduled to face Italian featherweight Manolo Zecchini (11-4). The undefeated prospect earned his UFC contract with a strong showing on Dana White’s Contender Series, where he defeated David Mgoyan by majority decision.

McMillen now trains in Arizona at Red Hawk Academy, a gym founded by fellow Great Falls native Tim Welch. He works alongside Helena native Sean O’Malley, the first Montanan to win a UFC title.

Support for McMillen is expected across Montana, with watch parties planned at Buffalo Wild Wings locations statewide.

McMillen is also expected to return to Great Falls the following week, where he will be in the corner for fellow Red Hawk Academy fighters Ty Curry and Kyler Raiha at the Fusion Fight League card on April 11 at the Four Seasons Arena.

A meet and greet with McMillen is scheduled during Fusion weigh-ins on April 10 at 7 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings in Great Falls.

