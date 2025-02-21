Great Falls' Kai Stewart to defend BKFC title in Dubai

GREAT FALLS — Former Great Falls CMR wrestler Kai Stewart will test his mettle internationally in April.

The 24-year-old Stewart will defend his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship world featherweight title for the fourth time against undefeated South African Tommy Strydom on the second night of BKFC’s two-event premiere in Dubai on April 4-5, live worldwide on DAZN.

Stewart is widely regarded as BKFC’s most successful homegrown superstar. In just a few short years he’s evolved from a fresh-faced rookie to fan favorite champion for the combat sports promotion.

“All I feel is gratitude and excitement for what I get to do,” Stewart said in a BKFC release. “If I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be doing this. It’s crazy, but it’s fun.”

Stewart hasn’t rested on his laurels since winning the inaugural BFKC featherweight title. He’s remained active and taken down all challengers, often as a betting underdog.

“I’ve always said that we’re taking this baby to the moon, but we’ve already accomplished that. Let’s take BKFC to the next galaxy,” Steward said.

“This rocket is never going to stop. Whether I’m acting in movies or winning 13, 14, 15 world titles in a row, it doesn’t matter. I’m a grinder, and I’m always working hard to get to that next station in life. I just want to keep having fun and seeing how great I can be.”

Stewart wrestled at Great Falls CMR where he was a three-time state finalist and 2018 138-pound champion as a junior. He signed with Minot State University out of high school before transferring to the University of Providence as a sophomore while dabbling in mixed martial arts.

He made his bare-knuckle boxing debut in 2021 and has since amassed a 7-0 record, including a perfect 4-0 in title fights.

