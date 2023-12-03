Great Falls’ Kai Stewart successfully defends featherweight title at BKFC 56

GREAT FALLS — Kai Stewart’s championship reign continues in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, after the Great Falls CMR alumni earned a unanimous decision over Howard “HD” Davis (5-2-1) at BKFC 56 in Salt Lake City.

Stewart (5-0) earned scores of 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 on the judges card in a concinving win on one of the biggest cards in BKFC history.

Stewart, who was a heavy betting underdog entering the fight, used relentless pressure and work from the clinch to keep Davis on his heels the entire fight. Stewart received a “hard warning” from the referee in the fourth round for landing strikes after the ref broke up the clinch, but stayed out of trouble the rest of the fight.

With the win, Stewart remains unbeaten in his BKFC career and earns his first win outside the state of Montana.

In a post-fight interview in the ring Stewart said “First and foremost, I’m a wrestler. And wrestlers always do it better baby!”

Stewart, also a professional mixed martial arts fighter, has one fight remaining on his BKFC contract and wants a big name for his next title defense. He told MTN Sports this week that he’d like to fight former UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens next.

