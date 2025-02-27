Great Falls Electric hold media day ahead of second season

GREAT FALLS — By most measures, the inaugural season for the Great Falls Electric in The Basketball League (TBL) was a grand success.

The team played an exciting brand of basketball, came one buzzer-beater away from making the TBL playoffs and regularly drew energetic crowds to Swarthout Fieldhouse.

But as with any first-year program, there were hurdles the team had to overcome. Roster turnover and player scheduling conflicts led to some players logging a lot of minutes, often playing full games.

"Last year it was just a little shaky. It was the first year and we had players coming in and out, but I think our coach (Johnny Clark) did the best that he could do last year,” said returning guard Antwaan Cushingberry. "And the players that we had, we did what we could do. But this year I think we're pretty stacked."

The Electric players all arrived on Sunday and held a media day on Tuesday where it was clear that this team is built for consistency and sustained success.

It starts at head coach with longtime Frontier Conference and Montana staple Steve Keller stepping in to run the team.

“They all think that we have one of the best rosters in the league, and I'm not sure about that. I just made sure that they know that talent doesn't always win,” Keller said. "But I feel like we got more size and we're probably more athletic. We got 12 guys that are pretty good basketball players.”

Among those 12 players are Cushingberry, who was named the TBL rookie of the year, and Lyle Hexom, who averaged 20.8 points and 10.7 rebounds per game in 2024.

Keller brought in many newcomers, as well, including a few that are familiar to Montana sports fans.

Former Billings Skyview and Florida State star RayQuan Evans is on the roster. As are Dexter Williams Jr. and Brandon Jones, both All-Americans at Montana Western who have since enjoyed prolific professional careers abroad.

“Honestly, Montana Western changed my life,” Williams said. "Some of my most exciting years. We had a chance to win every year. All me and Keller do is win, so that's why I'm back here, to do the same thing for the Electric.”

On paper, it’s one of the most talented rosters in the league. But how will it look on the court?

“From day one, we've all come in ready to go. We all come in and try to compete and better each other. And we've been playing really well together,” Hexom said. "And it's a crazy thing to see a new team play with chemistry like they've been playing together for some time. So, I got a good feeling about this year."

The Electric open the season at home on Friday, March 7, against the Wenatchee Bighorns.

