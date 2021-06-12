Governor's Cup celebrates emotional return with in-person races

HELENA — As runners crossed the finish line at the Governor's Cup for the first time in over a year, regardless of how many iterations they've run in or the race they ran, it was a special day for runners that got the chance to cross the line on Saturday.

"Finishing right here, and I didn't know my family was going to be here. So my husband and daughter and everyone's here, so that -- it was awesome," said women's marathon winner Heather Lieberg. "And I was happy to be done. So I was like, thank God."

"It was incredible. Yeah, I was like, I was crying, basically. I mean, I'd been-- I haven't, I haven't had a personal best in like, three years in the marathon. I've had a couple of poor ones," said Missoula native and men's marathon winner Keith Miller. "I didn't honestly have a great training cycle. I had some poor, poor workouts in the last couple months, and I wasn't feeling great. And I wasn't -- I was kind of nervous going into this race."

For one man that MTN spoke to, the Governor's Cup symbolized so much more.

"Last year. I was so sick with COVID-19, I could barely get out of bed, to be honest. Which is why this race meant so much to me this year," said Clay Springmeyer, a Helena native. "It felt like a lot more than just a race to me, because just three years ago, I had a debilitating spinal injury and lost my ability to walk. Had to get spinal surgery just to be able to be upright again -- and from not even knowing if I could walk again to being able to run a half marathon. It feels like a dream come true."