Fusion Fight League bringing MMA event to Missoula

MISSOULA — For the first time in recent memory, a mixed martial arts event is making its way to the Garden City.

Fusion Fight League, a regional MMA promotion in Montana, has announced an event to be held in Missoula on July 16. The event will be held under the lights at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field, where the Missoula Paddleheads baseball team plays.

It'll be FFL's first event ever held in Missoula.

While the event has yet to finalize its full fight card, local Missoula gym Dogpound Fight Team will have seven of its fighters on the card, head coach Matt Powers told MTN Sports.

Billed as "Fights Under the Lights," Missoula Sentinel grad Dylan Schulte will fight in the main event in a 145-pound bout. He will take on Nevada's Vance Elrod.

According to Powers, Dogpound Fight Team members that will appear on the card include Ryder Small (pro, 155 pounds), Jen Schmill (pro, 105), Lauren Wolfe (pro, 135), Walker Dyer (amateur, 125), Conall Powers (amateur, 145), Kailey Frank (amateur, 125) and Hudson Kettenring (amateur, 135).

The event is slated to begin at 7 p.m. on July 16.