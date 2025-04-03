From Loma to Dubai: Great Falls native Kai Stewart headlining historic BKFC event on Saturday

DUBAI — The quiet calmness of Loma, Montana, is a long way from the over-the-top opulence of the oil-rich United Arab Emirates. But former Great Falls CMR wrestler Kai Stewart is at home in both environments.

Stewart, who was raised in the tiny town of Loma, is headlining the first-ever Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event in Dubai on Saturday.

“I'm from Loma, which has 50 people in it, and now I'm in the bright lights of Dubai, and that's just something I'm going to forever be grateful for," Stewart told MTN Sports from Dubai this week. "I say this a lot: Win, lose or draw, I'm going to leave the place with a smile on my face because I've worked so hard to get here.

"I am so grateful that they chose me for this opportunity. BKFC is growing into a powerhouse, and out of everybody up and down the roster, they chose me to headline day two of the biggest event in BKFC history."

Stewart is putting his perfect 7-0 record and BKFC featherweight title on the line against undefeated South African Tommy Strydom (4-0) at BKFC 72 in Dubai. It's the second night of a two-night showcase, featuring four title bouts.

"I think that (Strydom) is going to bring just a certain challenge that BKFC saw from a matchmaking perspective,” Stewart said. “It may not make sense in terms of rankings and everything, but it's unifying a world title. He's from South Africa, and it's just a different style that I haven't seen before, and it excites me."

Stewart has competed on big stages. He won a high school state wrestling title as a junior in 2018 and is 4-0 in BKFC title fights against the best the promotion has to offer. But this fight on this stage will be an atmosphere unlike anything Stewart has ever experienced.

The event will be held at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, an outdoor venue, and broadcast worldwide on streaming platform DAZN.

"It's going to be loud. It's going to be fun. We went and toured the stadium, it's a dream. The atmosphere is going to be electric,” Stewart said. "And I'm going to just bring my showmanship, my smile, my perfect mustache and go from there. There's going to be a lot of important people here.”

BKFC’s foray into the Middle East is an example of the latest combat sports entity to host an event in the region, following organizations like the UFC and WWE, as well as several major boxing promotions.

But importantly to Stewart, it will be another chance to continue his meteoric rise in the combat sports world and keep Montana in the conversation.

"I'm going to continue to rep Montana to the best of my ability,” Stewart said. "And I just hope people from the great 406 are proud because I put on for the tough workers and tough people that we have in Montana.”

